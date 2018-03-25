Xinjiang police deal with heavy workload protecting region from terrorism

Deep into the night after the city has quieted down, police officers at the Liudaowan police station in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, are still on high alert.Given the region's high need for counter-terrorism efforts to help safeguard security, police officers in Urumqi are required to arrive at the scene of an emergency within a minute of receiving a call.After receiving a call from a bar at midnight, Chen Xiaolong, deputy director of a guard station belonging to the Liudaowan police station, immediately rushed to the site with his team. Fortunately, it was just a simple lovers' quarrel.It's not an unusual sight to see Chen dashing out of the station at this hour. As the Liudaowan police station oversees four guard stations in the bustling downtown area, officers there have a heavy workload. During some special occasions, such as the recently ended two sessions, police officers may have to remain on call at the station for weeks at a time without heading home.In order to better protect the area, certain individuals who work at local bars and restaurants are regularly trained by police. Every day, different types of cooperative emergency drills are held in this area.Once an alarm is sounded, these individuals, chosen from at least 10 local stores, must arrive at designated areas armed with batons and shields to support police. This has proven quite useful as it helps bolster the currently undermanned police force in the region.As Xinjiang has taken a zero-tolerance position on terrorism, the demand for police officers has surged in recent years.In March, police in the city of Kashgar announced plans to recruit 3,000 officers nationwide, offering them 5,000 yuan ($790) a month with an additional 500 yuan for "maintaining stability." The Xinjiang regional government's target income for urban residents was 2,500 yuan a month in 2017.

Chen Xiaolong and his team patrol the street in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Police officer Chen Zhaoyu (left) looks at a real-time camera feed. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Patrolmen at a guard station in Urumqi have their evening meal. Photo: Cui Meng/GT





Chen Xiaolong checks a woman's ID card outside a bar after receiving an emergency call. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Chen Xiaolong (center) gets a visit from his son at work after not seeing the latter for several days. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Police carry out emergency drills. Photo: Cui Meng/GT













