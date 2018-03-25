Annual China Film Directors’ Guild Awards announces nominees

Zhao Wei Photo: Courtesy of the China Film Directors' Guild

Some of China's most influential film celebrities gathered on Thursday in Beijing to witness the announcement of the nominees for this year's China Film Directors' Guild Awards.Organized by the China Film Directors' Guild (CFDG), the award, to be held for the ninth time this year, is one of China's most important domestic film events. Established in 1993, the CFDG is an official organization aimed at improving communication within directorial circles in the Chinese mainland.The most talked-about Chinese films of 2017, including Wolf Warrior 2, Youth, Legend of the Demon Cat and Angels Wear White will be competing for the title of best film while nominees for best young director include Han Han for Duckweed and Wang Ran for Our Shining Days.The award's first-round and final judge panels include Chinese director Lu Chuan and Chinese actress and director Zhao Wei, both of whom attended the event alongside the guild's heads, Li Shaohong and Feng Xiaogang."We tried to make sure that the films making it onto the nominee list were as diverse as much as possible when it came to genre," said Lu, who was also chairman of the first round selection, at the event.The award's final judge panel will be led by veteran director Zhang Yimou and the winners will be announced on April 21.