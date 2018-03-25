Shanghai sea burials are not allowed in the winter

"To respect my father's last wish, we chose a sea burial for him. But we have been waiting for over half a year."A local resident surnamed Zhou said he planned to choose an eco-friendly sea burial for his father, who died in 2017. But sea burials cannot be held in the winter due to poor weather conditions, so the earliest time Zhou could book one was this April, thepaper.cn reported Saturday. In 1991, Shanghai became the first batch of Chinese cities to allow sea burials for local residents. By 2017, an estimated 40,000 people's cremated remains were spread into the sea, according to official statistics.

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT