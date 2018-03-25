Learning Chinese

contrarian



杠精



(ɡànɡ jīnɡ)

A: I really can't stand our classmate Xiaobai. I find that I can't talk to him at all.



我实在受不了同学小白了,我发现自己根本没有办法跟他好好聊天。



(wǒ shízài shòu bù liǎo tónɡxué xiǎo bái le,wǒ fāxiàn zìjǐ ɡēnběn méiyǒu bànfǎ ɡēn tā hǎo hǎo liáo tiān.)

B: Who? You mean that Xiaobai, the one who likes to argue?



谁呀？就是特别喜欢抬杠的那个小白吗？



(shuí ya? jiùshì tèbié xǐhuān tái ɡànɡ de nà ɡè xiǎo bái ma? )

A: Yeah. He's basically a real contrarian. No matter what you talk to him about, he always argues with you. He acts like he is the only one who is right.



对,他简直就是一个杠精。不管你跟他聊什么,他都抬杠,一副只有自己有道理的样子。



(duì,tā jiǎnzhí jiù shì yī ɡè ɡànɡ jīnɡ. bùɡuǎn nǐ ɡēn tā liáo shénme, tā dōu tái ɡànɡ,yī fù zhīyǒu zìjǐ yǒu dào lǐ de yànɡzi. )

B: Just ignore him. Let's go have some fun with someone else.



别理他就是了,我们去跟别人玩儿吧。



(bié lǐ tā jiù shì le, wǒmen qù ɡēn biérén wán er ba.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





