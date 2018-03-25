Shanghai should increase efforts on animals protection

After traveling thousands of kilometers from Shanghai to Paris in 2017, my cat has adjusted well to her new home. As an apartment cat, I never let her go outside because I don't want her to get lost. Then it hit me: I've actually never seen a stray cat or dog in Paris!



In Shanghai, stray cats roam the streets: they live in parks or residential compounds, taking shelter wherever they can find. Some nice people leave cat food outside, which only attracts more strays.



At my old apartment in Chang­ning district, strays passed over the glass ceiling of my kitchen every day, sometimes even peeing on it.



Most stray animals are a nuisance. Every spring, the noise of stray cats caterwauling can make it hard for people to fall asleep. This happens every year because no one pays to sterilize them. Without sterilization, the number of strays will multiply; a vicious cycle.



Many stray animals in Shanghai were once pets, but later abandoned by their owners. Even in France, where there is a great awareness of animal protection, many pets are deserted. An estimated 100,000 domestic animals are abandoned every summer in France, which is when their owners leave for their annual vacation. Why do cruel French pet owners abandon animals on the side of the highway? So that their pets can't find their way home.



Dogs in France also are abandoned after becoming old or sick. Pet care costs a fortune in France. The so called "death shot" to put down a dog costs 200 euros ($245.30). Every year there's a campaign to remind people not to throw away their dogs, but that doesn't stop anyone.



Similar incidents happen in Shanghai. In recent years, a group of people were leaving their pet cats on local highways. Many were crushed by passing vehicles; only a few were rescued by volunteers.



Shanghai and Paris are both animal-loving cities. Shanghai is the most dog-friendly city in China, while Paris is known as the world's capital for pet dogs. But unlike in Shanghai, you don't see stray animals on the streets of Paris. Parisians do abandon their pets, as explained above, but these poor animals are often taken in by animal protection organizations.



There are numerous organizations in Paris who look after abandoned pets. The most famous is Societe Protectrice des Animaux (Society for the Protection of Animals, SPA) which takes care of abandoned animals and rescues pets that get tortured by their owners. The association also puts animals up for free adoption.



Created in 1845, the SPA works with local partners to provide 63 animal shelters all over France. They also have 3,000 volunteers working. Because of this powerful network, in 2017 more than 42,000 animals took refuge in their shelters and more than 8,400 animals were adopted, according to their website.



There are similar animal protection organizations in Shanghai, but they pale in comparison to the history and scale of those in Paris. Second Chance Animal Aid (SCAA) is a nonprofit organization started in Shanghai in 2005 that promotes animal welfare. Over the years, SCAA has helped 855 cats and 209 dogs for adoption, and has rescued over 1,000 cats and dogs from the streets of Shanghai.



However, there are no shelters for stray animals in downtown Shanghai, nor any well-established services to receive abandoned animals. There is also no SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in Shanghai, a worldwide nonprofit welfare organization.



Apart from animal care organizations, legislation is also a way to fight animal cruelty. But currently in China, there is only a law that protects wild animals, not domestic animals. By comparison, France passed its first animal protection law as early as 1850. Anyone caught committing cruelty to animals can be fined up to 35,000 euros and two years in jail.



As a city that is known for its love for dogs, it is time for Shanghai to launch the first animal protection law in China and open the door for other cities to follow.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.





Illustration: Chen Xia/GT