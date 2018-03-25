140,000 visits at Gucun Park cause traffic jams

Gucun Park's cherry blossoms attracted around 140,000 visits Saturday, resulting in traffic congestion around the vicinity, Jiefang Daily reported Sunday.



One journalist drove a car from his home to the park to test the congestion. While previously it only took around 10 to 20 minutes, this weekend it took him around one and a half hours. It was reported that between 9 am and 10 am is the peak visitor time at the park.



For visitors that ride subways, due to the construction of metro Line 15 near Gucun Park, exit 2 of Gucun Park station was temporally moved around 300 meters westward. And the path from exit 2 to the park was also narrowed because of the construction work, causing crowded foot traffic.

