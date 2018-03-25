140,000 visits at Gucun Park cause traffic jams

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/25 17:43:40
Gucun Park's cherry blossoms attracted around 140,000 visits Saturday, resulting in traffic congestion around the vicinity, Jiefang Daily reported Sunday.
One journalist drove a car from his home to the park to test the congestion. While previously it only took around 10 to 20 minutes, this weekend it took him around one and a half hours. It was reported that between 9 am and 10 am is the peak visitor time at the park.
For visitors that ride subways, due to the construction of metro Line 15 near Gucun Park, exit 2 of Gucun Park station was temporally moved around 300 meters westward. And the path from exit 2 to the park was also narrowed because of the construction work, causing crowded foot traffic.