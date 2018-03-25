Local doctors carry out lectures on tuberculosis

March 24th is World Tuberculosis Day. The morbidity and death rate of tuberculosis (TB) is the second-largest among all contagions in China. To help more citizens become familiar with the prevention and treatment knowledge of TB, doctors at Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital visited communities to launch seminars and lectures Saturday, Knews reported.



During a lecture in Wujiaochang, Yangpu district, a doctor surnamed Sha said that around one-third of the global population is infected with mycobacterium tuberculosis, yet only about 10 percent of them are diagnosed. Sha pointed out that pulmonary tuberculosis is the most common type of TB.



Sha added that whether a person can be infected with mycobacterium TB depends on their own immunity; those with high daily stress or poor living conditions are more likely to be exposed to TB. The doctors also suggested that when people keep coughing for over two weeks, they should go to hospital to check whether they are infected with pulmonary tuberculosis.





