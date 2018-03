A luxury international cruise liner named "starlegend" with 180 foreign guests onboard approaches the international cruise terminal at Zhoushan Port in East China's Zhejiang Province over the weekend. This is the first time in 2018 that an international cruise ship arrived at the terminal. So far, a total of 43 international cruise liners have docked at the terminal since it was put into operation in 2014, with the total number of foreign visitors standing at 70,000. Photo: IC