Foreigners and Chinese in Shanghai share their opinions and preferences for mobile phones

Apple's iOS and Google's Android, both mobile operating systems created - almost at the same time - in 2007, are used primarily in mobile technology. But the battle between iOS and Android seems like it will never stop. According to a report published by the Internet Society of China and the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Center, China had about 2.3 billion mobile internet terminals in 2016, with 1.9 billion terminals operating Android, and 310 million operating iOS, Xinhua News Agency reported in May 2017. Due to its closed-source model, iOS is only available on Apple products, while Android is open source. Although there is no analogous investigation in China, strong biases against each system exist. In fact, many people believe different types of mobile phone users have different stereotypes dealing with income, personality and lifestyle.It is hard to judge others based on their device preferences, but it is true that both iOS users and Android users have their own reasons for their preferences. Some people in Shanghai shared with the Global Times their stories and opinions about smartphones.After her iPhone was stolen for the third time, Chen Xiao (pseudonym) still chose to buy an iPhone because she was accustomed to its system. "I found that I couldn't use Android any more when one of my family members asked me to fix it. It's a terrible habit to get used to it."iPhone is more likely to be the target of thieves than Android phones because its price is relatively higher, so why do so many people choose to use iPhone again after having it stolen? Chen said that the backup function allowed her data to be stored even when her iPhone was stolen, "so the loss is not as bad as it seems, because the data can be recovered directly on a new one.""The Android system makes me feel insecure when using it with a lot of advertisements. But the security of an iPhone is not as safe as I expected as well," Chen added.Its stable system is the main reason for many people to choose iPhone. Velonica, a junior student who has used 4 generations of iPhone for about eight years, admitted that the reason why she chose to use iPhone is just following social trends.She also thinks that people who use iPhone must be paying more attention to current trends and be more particular about their quality of the life. Recently an interesting study conducted on match.com showed that technology will have an impact on a romantic date. They surveyed 5,000 single people and asked questions about phone use during a date.The results showed that iPhone users are 21 times more likely to negatively judge Android users. Comparatively, Android users are 15 times more likely to do the same to iPhone users. With the rapid development of technology, mobile phones have become one of the factors people may take into account when dating."One of my criteria for mate selection is using an iPhone," said Velonica. "I think the person who uses an iPhone has good taste because iPhone represents the most advanced technology in the smartphone industry today and has a good appearance, a wonderful brand name and convenience usage experience."In Velonica's opinion, a man using Android might not care about their appearance or chase fashion. They are mostly simple and economical so they will not choose a phone with a high price. According to the survey statistics conducted by Hunch, when it comes to technology, Android users are more likely to prefer an ugly-looking but full-featured device, while iOS users are 122 percent more likely to prefer a good-looking device with less function."I won't date a man using Android except if the phone is Samsung," Velonica said. "Because I think Samsung, with a relatively high price among Android phones, is the representative. That is my biggest concession."According to a news report by CNBC, in 2017 iPhone was not the best-selling smartphone in China for the first time since 2012. Many fast-growing Chinese smartphone brands have made their name through high-spec, low-priced devices.Shane, a 20-year-old student, used iPhone for about five years, and now turns to Android mobile phones. "I think the Android I use now has almost no basic functional difference with an iPhone, and some parts of it are even better than iPhone. Moreover, it has longer battery life and more abundant applications."Monica, a 20-year-old student, thinks Android phones have more interesting functions, "iPhone is better for business, while Android phones are more suitable for entertainment."For example, some types of Android phones made in China specialize in taking pictures or having high-quality music. Once Monica thought of switching to iPhone after hearing that iPhone is not clamped, but she soon changed her mind because the entertainment functions of a mobile phone are important for her.In addition, the price of some Chinese Android phones are sometimes the same as the maintenance cost of an iPhone, and most of people can afford to buy a new Android phone instead of repairing the old one.Monica said "the main reason I only use Android is that it's cheap. When it goes wrong, there's no need to fix it because I can just buy a new one to replace it."Shane suggested that the most important thing for different people is to choose electronic products that can be comfortably handled by one's income.The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology said in a report that shipments of domestic mobile phones in China reached 436 million in 2017, accounting for about 88 percent of total shipments.Nowadays, more and more people in China share the same opinion with Shane. As a matter of a fact, it is hard to weight the advantages and disadvantages of Android or iOS because they have their own particular strengths in both hardware and software. Although it is known that the price of an iOS phone is higher, there are still few Android phones more expensive than iOS.The interviewees gave their reasons for choosing Android or iOS, but opinions differ from person to person. Android users and iOS users show certain characteristics, however it is hard to judge a person by the phone he or she uses.The battle between Android and iOS never ends, but both provide users with advanced science and technology that changes their lives.This story was written by Yao Jiaying.

Photo: VCG

Photo: VCG