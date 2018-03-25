Woman knits clothing from own harvested hair

A woman in Chongqing is weaving clothing and more using nearly 200,000 strands of her own hair.



Xiang Renxian, 64, has so far knit two hats and a sweater, with enough left over to create 100 meters of hair rope.



Xiang has been collecting her hair in 2003, cataloging the number of strands harvested from her brush every month.



Xiang then spins yarn from 15 and 20 pieces of hair, depending on the article of clothing she is knitting.



Many on social media were weirded out at the idea of Xiang's hair wear.



"How disgusting! That makes me sick," wrote one netizen. "I almost threw up my dinner," wrote another.



"Whatever makes her happy," another posted.



Xiang is heiress to a hair-knitting tradition, joining the ranks of Ioana Cioanca from Romania, who over 50 years has knit a whole wardrobe of human hair.



chinanews.com

