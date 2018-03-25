China officially home to Asia’s largest cave network

An enormous cavern system discovered in Southeast China was recently confirmed by researchers to be the longest known cave in Asia.



So far, the Shuanghe Caves in Guizhou Province extend a total of 238.48 kilometers and cover an area of three towns, Xinhua News Agency reported.



The recently-discovered stretches of cave bring the known system to around 16 kilometers longer than the Gua Air Jernih Cave in Malaysia, Jean Bottazzi, deputy director of the Shuanghe Caves research team, announced at a press conference in Suiyang county on March 24.



More importantly, the caves hold invaluable fossils of extinct species and reveal ancient changes in the Earth's climate.



"We've discovered some paleontological remains that reflect the ecology and climate changes at the time," researcher Li Po from Guizhou Academy of Sciences said at the press conference. "This may help in researching future climate change."



International teams of researchers from France, Japan and China have led at least 20 expeditions into the Shuanghe Caves since 1987.



More than 100 kilometers of new caves have been discovered since 2011, prompting predictions at the time that Shuanghe Caves to be the longest in Asia.



The Shuanghe network of karst caves is extremely complex, which to date include five underground rivers and 118 branches.



Already a national geological park, authorities are registering Shuanghe Caves for world geopark status, Li added.



Xinhua

