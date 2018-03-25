Ram Navami festival marked in India

Indian Hindu girls wait for their turns for worshipping them as 'Kumari' or virgin goddess on the occasion of Ram Navami festival at the Dakhineswar Adyapith temple in the outskirts of Kolkata, India on March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Indian Hindu mothers prepare their young girls before worshipping the girls as 'Kumari' or virgin goddess on the occasion of Ram Navami festival at the Dakhineswar Adyapith temple in the outskirts of Kolkata, India on March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Young Indian Hindu girls are worshipped as 'Kumari' or virgin goddess on the occasion of Ram Navami festival at the Dakhineswar Adyapith temple in the outskirts of Kolkata, India on March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Hindu young girls who were worshipped as 'Kumari' or virgin goddess gather outside the Dakhineswar Adyapith temple on the occasion of Ram Navami festival in the outskirts of Kolkata, India on March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

