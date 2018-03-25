Former Catalan leader Puigdemont arrested in Germany

The lawyer for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont confirmed on Sunday that his client is being held by German police in northern Germany.



Lawyer Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, said on his Twitter that Puigdemont was held on Sunday when he crossed the border from Denmark to Germany. He also confirmed that Puigdemont had been on his way back to Belgium where he lives in exile since fleeing Spain.



According to Deutsche Presse-Agentur, a German police spokesperson confirmed the arrest, saying that based on a European warrant, Puigdemont was arrested at 11:19 a.m. by the Autobahn police force of Schleswig-Holstein, on the Federal Highway 7 in the direction toward Hamburg, from where he wanted to return to Belgium.

