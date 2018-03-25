US pulling out of Iran nuclear deal to bring serious consequences

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump fired secretary of state Rex Tillerson, a defender of the Iran nuclear deal, making the prospects for this shaky deal gloomier.



Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told CBS on March 18 that he expected Trump to pull out of the Iran deal on May 12. This could be stopped if the EU could fix the deal and satisfy both Trump and Iran. Such a deal was beyond the world's wildest imagination, not to mention the EU.



Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the nuclear deal. The Iran nuclear deal and improved Arab-American relations are key foreign policy legacies of the Obama administration. To Trump, this deal, like Obamacare, needs immediate modification. He even opposed the deal as an unacceptable compromise, which explains his travel ban on Iranian citizens entering the US and imposing new sanctions for Iran's ballistic missile tests.



Countries like Saudi Arabia and Israel are becoming more dependent on the US because of the Iran nuclear issue. They have always been staunch opponents of the nuclear deal, which makes them firm supporters of Trump's pulling out. The US could stir the political situation in the Middle East by intensifying contradictions between Iran and surrounding countries to gain a better control over the area.



The Iran nuclear deal, signed in July 2015, has flaws. But it serves to constrain Iran's nuclear capabilities and helps ease tension between Iran and the US. Besides, the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors Iran's compliance with the deal, has also issued reports confirming Iran has fulfilled the agreement. In this case, if Trump wants to withdraw from the deal, he will face some obstacles.



To European allies, ripping up the deal means a monumental political achievement will come to nothing. Any cooperation and investment plan involving Iran will be put on hold again. Worse still, an unstable Iran will probably drive refugees into Europe, aggravating security concerns.



Strong opposition has appeared at home as well. The two main parties in the US have long differed over the Iran nuclear deal. After taking a tough stance against Iran, Trump faced extensive domestic opposition. Yet he kept pressing Congress over the Iran nuclear issue and refused to certify Iran is in compliance with the nuclear deal.



What's more, this nuclear deal is not a bilateral deal between Iran and the US. The decision to unilaterally withdraw from the deal will take a toll on the US international image and its credibility in foreign affairs.



Pulling out of Iran nuclear deal and going against the majority, both at home and abroad, might seem unwise, but nothing is impossible with Trump. For example, people once assumed Trump was just paying lip service on the issue of Jerusalem. Then the US government announced its plan to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem on May 14 despite strong disagreement. It won't be surprising if Trump quits the deal two days before the relocation of embassy.



As for subsequent events, including intensified uncertainties in the Middle East geopolitics, tensions building up again in the area and making the previous Iran nuclear negotiations a wild goose chase, all these are hardly being considered by Trump. He only cares about "America first."



Shu Meng is assistant researcher at the Middle East Institute of Shanghai International Studies University. Chen Yanjia is postgraduate student at East China Normal University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn