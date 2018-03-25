China might target Boeing

A Boeing 737 ordered by China Southern Airlines is constructed at a factory in Seattle, the US on December 3, 2017. Photo: VCG





China is preparing new countermeasures against the recently announced US tariffs and one possible target is aircraft firm Boeing, the US' largest manufacturing exporter, according to former Chinese trade officials and experts.



If the US were to go ahead with the plan to impose tariffs on $60 billion-worth of Chinese goods, China would hit back where it would hurt the US the most and Boeing, one of the largest beneficiaries of the massive Chinese market, could be singled out, despite the potential negative impact on Chinese companies.



"After announcing the first list of [US] products for which tariff deductions would be suspended, China is currently studying a second and a third list, including products such as aircraft and chips," Wei Jianguo, former Chinese vice commerce minister, said in an article he sent to the Global Times on Saturday.



China's Ministry of Commerce on Friday released a list of 128 US products that will face new tariffs, in retaliation against the US' decision to impose tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum exports.



Chinese officials vowed to fight back against the US measures, but did not initially announce specific actions.



Wei, who is now deputy director of the Beijing-based think tank China Center for International Economic Exchanges, said that China is fully prepared to respond to the US measures and that the US "needs to come back from the precipice" or China will follow up with further countermeasures.



In a speech at the China Development Forum on Saturday, former Finance Minister Lou Jiwei also suggested that China target the US aircraft sector.



"I think the measures mentioned by the Chinese Commerce Ministry are weak and haven't hit at where [the US] would feel pain," Lou said.



"If I were in the government, I would first target soybeans, then cars and then aircraft."



While neither Wei nor Lou mentioned Boeing by name, others have specifically singled out the US firm as a potential target for China's countermeasures.



In an article on Saturday, People's Daily said that US companies such as Apple, Boeing and Intel have made massive profits in the Chinese market over the years. If the US "insists on a trade war, China will fight to the end and let's see who will last longer," the article read.



Targeting Boeing



Boeing has been mentioned in discussions of a potential trade war between China and the US because of its high visibility and importance in the US economy. It is also one of the country's largest employers and contributors of tax revenue.



Boeing, which reportedly employs 137,000 people in the US, has seen a period of prosperity since US President Donald Trump took office, with its shares having soared and earnings and cash flow hitting a record high in 2017. On March 14, Trump visited a Boeing plant in the state of Missouri where he touted the benefits of a tax reform bill he signed into law.



The company has also benefited massively from the Chinese market. Boeing said that one out of every four jetliners it produces is being delivered to Chinese customers and that Chinese demand would further increase.



As recently as Wednesday, Boeing announced that it had signed a deal to sell 30 jets to China's Xiamen Airlines for more than $3 billion. The company has sold 1,720 jetliners to China as of Saturday, 331 of which have not yet been delivered, according to a report on domestic news website thepaper.cn on Saturday.



Some Chinese experts have suggested that China cancel deals that have not yet been finalized with the US firm and require Chinese companies not to place future orders with Boeing.



"If China were to impose tariffs on Boeing aircraft, Chinese companies would definitely not put in new orders for them," Lin Zhijie, an independent civil aviation industry expert, told the Global Times on Sunday.



"Generally speaking, there are no significant differences between Boeing and Airbus aircraft in terms of performance and cost. [Chinese companies] don't have to buy from Boeing."