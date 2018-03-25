Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade relations

Apple Inc's Chief Executive Tim Cook on Saturday called for "calm heads" and more open trade, amid rising fears of a trade war between the US and China.



Bilateral trade tensions flared last week when US President Donald Trump unveiled plans on Thursday to slap tariffs on potentially up to $60 billion in Chinese goods.



China's Commerce Ministry on Friday urged the US to "pull back from the brink," saying it was not afraid to engage in a trade war.



"I'm cognizant that in both the US and China, there have been cases where everyone hasn't benefited, where the benefit hasn't been balanced," Cook said.



Speaking at the annual China Development Forum in Beijing, Cook said he hoped "calm heads" would prevail.



The dispute has cast a spotlight on hardware makers such as Apple, which assemble the majority of their products in China for export. Electrical goods and technology products are the largest categories of US imports from China.



In the past year, Apple and other foreign companies in the technology sector have faced new regulations in China, including a law requiring them to store user data in centers based in China.



In February, Apple officially moved to store keys for its iCloud data in China, provoking some concerns over data safety.



Despite challenges, the company has sought to expand its services in China, its third-largest market, where roughly 1.8 million developers use its platform.



"My belief is that businesses should be engaged with governments in countries where they are doing business, whether they agree or disagree," Cook said.



Cook has come to China several times in the past year.



"My belief is that one plus one equals three. The pie gets larger, working together," Cook said.



Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said at the same forum that companies like Apple stand as the largest beneficiaries of trade facilitation talks China had with other WTO members.





