Hongqiao’s 2017 net profit falls on closures

China Hongqiao Group, the world's biggest aluminum producer, said its 2017 net profit fell 25.3 percent due to capacity shutdowns and rising costs for raw materials, Reuters reported over the weekend.



Full-year net income was 5.12 billion yuan ($811 million), while revenues rose 52 percent to 93.3 billion yuan, Hongqiao said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.



The profit decline was "mainly due to the production capacity shutdown resulting from the group's response to the relevant policies and plans for the supply-side reform of the aluminum industry," Hongqiao said. In 2016, its net profit rose by more than 80 percent.



Hongqiao had to close 2.68 million tons of annual smelting capacity permanently in 2017, as supply-side structural reforms in China drove up prices.



However, analysts said the company, unlike other smelters, was largely exempted from having to cut production during North China's winter heating season, which ended on March 15.



Aluminum Corp of China, the State-run producer, reported on Thursday an 87 percent slump in fourth-quarter profits, saying that the Shanghai aluminum price rally ran out of steam in late 2017.





