Makingheadlines

Crude futures launch







China is set to launch yuan-denominated oil futures on Monday, which is seen by some as a move that will mark the culmination of a decade-long push by the Shanghai Futures Exchange to give the world's largest energy consumer more power in pricing crude sold to Asia.



The exchange said on Friday it had set the opening price for the front month of its crude futures contract at 416 yuan ($65.80) per barrel, Reuters reported.



Technically a relaunch, the Chinese crude futures is expected to better reflect market prices on the types of crude oil consumed by China, the world's largest crude importer.



A petroleum exchange set up in the early 1990s soon closed.



However, there is concern on the free exchange of the yuan and the government intervention in the market, according to Reuters.

Reverse repos maturing



Reverse repurchase agreements totaling 160 billion yuan ($25.38 billion) will mature this week in China, meaning that market liquidity will drop by the same amount, according to news site hexun.com.cn on Sunday.



Last week, reverse repos totaling 320 billion yuan matured.



A reverse repo is a process by which a central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.



The interest rates for China's open market operations also rose by 0.05 percentage point on Thursday, following an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

Earnings season



Media reports on Sunday said 687 listed companies will announce their 2017 results this week as required by China's two major stock exchanges.



Among these, 456 companies have already issued preliminary reports, news site hexun.com reported on Sunday, with 256 saying they expected higher profits.



