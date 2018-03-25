Radwanska surprises top seed Halep

Former champion Agnieszka Radwanska stunned world No.1 Simona Halep in the third round of the Miami Open, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday.



Radwanska, who won in ­Miami in 2012, claimed six of the last seven games in the ­deciding set to claim the victory after an hour and 48 minutes.



Fifth seed Karolina Pliskova had a tough time before battling past Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei, and three-time Miami champion Victoria Azarenka needed three sets to get past Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.



Halep took advantage of a woeful service game and 10 ­unforced errors by her opponent to take the first set.



But Radwanska, who only held her serve once in the ­opening set, dropped just four points in the opening four games of the second, breaking twice and opening up a 4-0 lead.



She broke again late in the set to even the match.



Halep broke early in the third to lead 2-0 but unforced errors - 44 in total against 31 winners - proved too much for her to overcome and Radwanska emerged with the victory.



Halep's defeat leaves the tournament without its top two players after world No.2 Caroline Wozniacki lost to Monica Puig a day earlier.



Third seed Garbine Muguruza is still in it though, and the reigning Wimbledon champion brushed aside American Christina McHale 6-2, 6-1.



In other matches, 10th seed Angelique Kerber took down Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 6-4 and Sloane Stephens came back from a set down to beat Monica Niculescu. The Romanian retired with Stephens leading 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 4-0.



