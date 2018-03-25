Figuratively Speaking

36%



The proportion of the world's "unicorn companies" to which China is home, said Wang Yiming, deputy director of the Development Research Center of the State Council on Saturday.

51.1b yuan



Net profit of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, known as Sinopec, in 2017, up 10.1 percent year-on-year, the company said in a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday.

65%



Restrictive measures that have been cut for foreign-funded firms doing business in China over the past five years, said Wang Shouwen, China's vice commerce minister, on Sunday at the China Development Forum held in Beijing.

1/3



Market share that Meituan-Dianping's ride-hailing business has taken in the cities where it operates, said Wang Xing, CEO of the domestic food delivery company, according to media reports.



