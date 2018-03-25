Curry out three weeks with MCL sprain but could return for playoffs

Golden State Warriors star Stephen ­Curry will miss at least three weeks after suffering a sprain of the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his left knee on Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.



An MRI revealed that Curry suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, according to the team.



He will be re-evaluated in three weeks, right around when the NBA playoffs are scheduled to begin on April 14.



The 30-year-old was playing in his first game since missing six contests with an aggravation of a previous injury to his troublesome right ankle. He appeared to have fully recovered from that injury, scoring 29 points in 25 minutes against the Hawks before teammate ­JaVale McGee fell back onto his left leg.



"Kind of a strange, cruel twist of fate," head coach Steve Kerr said after the game. "He rehabs his ankle for the last couple of weeks, he gets that strong and then the knee goes. So we'll see what happens and we'll keep our fingers crossed."



Kerr was asked about the team's health problems, as three Warriors All-Stars were sidelined Friday even before Curry got injured. Kevin Durant has fractured right rib cartilage, Klay Thompson has a broken right thumb and Draymond Green is nursing a pelvic contusion.



"I definitely do not have an ominous feeling," Kerr said.



"I definitely feel like I'm ­disappointed for Steph, mostly, tonight. We'll see how long he has to be out. We'll have guys coming back in the next couple of weeks, and we've got enough and we can push forward, and we can win a lot of games and hopefully we get Steph back at some point."



Curry missed 15 days during the 2016 playoffs with a Grade 1 MCL sprain, with the team going 4-2 in the six games he sat out.



