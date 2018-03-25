PBC Party head named: sources

Guo Shuqing, head of China's new regulator for the banking and insurance sectors, has been named as Communist Party chief of the People's Bank of China (PBC), the New York Times said on social network Twitter on Sunday.



Guo, who was appointed last week as chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, will be above PBC Governor Yi Gang at the country's central bank, the paper said in a tweet, citing three people familiar with the decision.





