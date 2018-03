Aerial view of cole flowers in east China's Jiangsu

Tourists take boats to view cole flowers at a scenic spot in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Yan Huaifeng)

Tourists view cole flowers at a scenic spot in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Yan Huaifeng)