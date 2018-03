Take tour of Sanshigang Township in east China

Tourists enjoy peach blossoms at a fruit farm in Sanshigang Township of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A girl visits a music town in Sanshigang Township of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

People visit a music town in Sanshigang Township of Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

