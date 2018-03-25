5 killed in Mogadishu bomb explosion

At least five people were killed and several other injured when a car laden with bombs exploded in Somalia capital Mogadishu on Sunday afternoon.



A police officer who requested anonymity told Xinhua the explosion hit the entrance of the Interior Ministry.



"We now have established that five people have been killed," the officer said.



An eye witness named Mohamed Abdinasir said the blast happened at a checkpoint in front of the interior ministry.



"There were many cars at the checkpoint as police were conducting security checks when the bomb exploded," Abdinasir told Xinhua.



The blast happened barely a week after another deadly attack at Wehliye Hotel in the city center claimed over 14 lives.



No group so far has claimed responsibility for the attack.

