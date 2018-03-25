Shanxi police extradite Fox Hunt suspect from Tajikistan

A suspect has been returned to China from Tajikistan as a campaign to capture fugitives suspected of economic crime continues, police in Shanxi Province said Sunday.
It is the first suspect that Shanxi police have brought back from Tajikistan in the Fox Hunt campaign, which targets suspects of economic crimes who fled overseas.
According to local police, the suspect illegally obtained more than 60 million yuan ($9.5 million) of public funds in the name of the conglomerate he controlled between January 2007 and July 2011, and spent the money paying off previous debts and interest on debts he owed.
He also paid bills for personal consumption, incurring heavy losses on the public.
He went overseas after his case was exposed.
Fangshan county prosecutors issued a warrant to arrest him in June 2015 on charges of illegal acquisition of public funds.
China requested the extradition via diplomatic channels after police in Tajikistan apprehended him in February.
Chinese police caught 3,317 fugitives from over 120 countries and regions in the past five years through Fox Hunt, according to the Ministry of Public Security
in November 2017.
Xinhua - Global Times