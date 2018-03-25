China needs measured but firm response to US

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT







US President Donald Trump announced plans for up to $60 billion in new tariffs against Chinese goods on Thursday. Compared with Trump's March 1 announcement of tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, the new tariffs would have a bigger impact on China.



In specific terms, a greater range of Chinese industries and products will be targeted. Telecommunications and technology, mechanical and electrical products, furniture and toys, textiles and garments, base metals, plastics and rubber, chemical products, and medical facilities are among the merchandise that tend to take the biggest hit.



The financial market could also be affected. With the markets poised for a big reaction, the stock market and foreign exchange markets are very likely to be dealt a blow. The interbank market, for its part, is supposed to pay special attention to liquidity and credit risks.



Furthermore, US actions would weigh on the Chinese economy in a gradual manner. Although the economy is unlikely to be greatly impacted in the short term, an escalation of Trump's protectionist trade policies could cause continued blips for China's economic activity over a long period of time. It would impact the economy's steady growth and stable job growth. It might even be that innovative initiatives such as the strategies of "Internet Plus" and "Made in China 2025," emblematic of the nation's push to build itself into an innovation-driven economy, could be affected.



It's obvious that the new tariffs are the opening salvo of the Trump administration's crackdown on China premised upon the results of the recent Section 301 investigation. US protectionist trade policies targeting China have been continuously escalating. It can be estimated that China will be, for the 29th consecutive year, put on the "priority watch list" under the Special Section 301 that targets IPR violations when the annual Special 301 Report is issued at the end of April. This is likely to justify even harsher trade measures against China. The Trump administration is purported to have asked China to come up with a plan to reduce the annual US trade deficit with China by $100 billion.



In light of the Trump administration's aggressive actions, it's necessary for China to set the stage for a "reasonable, beneficial and restrained" battle, adamantly hitting back over US provocation. When it comes to choosing the industries and products for retaliatory moves, China can consider launching antidumping probes into or raising tariffs on US farm producers, aircraft and cars, among others that are highly reliant on the Chinese market.



It is estimated that as long as China moves to moderately reduce aircraft imports and crack down on farm products from Republican-leaning states, Trump might not be able to endure the resulting impact on US exports, employment and votes.



Certainly, both countries can't afford an across-the-board trade war, given the importance of the economic and trade ties between China and the US. Efforts are therefore required to get it under control and avoid a trade war across the board.



Also, along with plans to counterattack against the new tariffs, China can put forward scenarios that would allow for balanced Sino-US trade. The nation can actively consider moves to cut exports of goods from industries haunted by overcapacity. It can also start imposing or raising export tariffs on products with extremely low added value so as to control the exporters' intention to "dump" these products, thus reining in exports to the US.



Besides, given that China has a structural trade surplus with the US, the nation can increase imports from the US by boosting high-tech imports. In doing so, China's overall exports won't be affected, and its trade surplus with the US would be lowered substantially. This is also in accordance with the Chinese economy's push for high-quality growth. Given Trump's desire for expeditious results, there is a chance that the US could expand exports of high-tech products to China if the products list compiled by China is well received.



Other than that, China should take fully into account the impact of an escalation of trade disputes under the two-pronged fine-tuning framework of its monetary policy and macro-prudential policy. While maintaining a prudent and neutral monetary policy, the country should lend more support to real economy sectors that would take a conspicuous hit with trade clashes between the world's two largest economies. It should also ready itself for liquidity management and the prevention of financial risks in case trade disputes escalate. If need be, China can increase liquidity markedly in the short run or slightly cut reserve requirements.



On top of that, the nation should continue to keep the yuan basically stable, while taking advantage of the exchange rate system when necessary to balance China-US trade. In the meantime, capital flows need to be well-managed to guard against any acute shocks created by abnormal flows of capital.



Lian Ping is chief economist with Bank of Communications. He Fei is a senior researcher with Bank of Communications. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn