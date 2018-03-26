3 killed after climbers fall from mountain ridge in C. Japan

Seven people fell from a mountain ridge Sunday morning in Nagano prefecture, central Japan, leaving three killed and four injured, local police said.



The seven people fell off the ridge when heading toward the peak of the 2,805-meter high Mount Amida of the Yatsugatake mountains, local media quoted the police as saying.



The seven people were roped together climbing the mountain when the incident happened, said the media reports.



Four of the climbers were soon rescued and sent to a hospital by a police helicopter, while the three others were later found with no vital signs.



The site where the incident happened was covered by snow and the wind was strong, according to local weather agency.

