Chinese publisher releases B&R Initiative annual report

China's Commercial Press on Sunday released an annual report on the Belt and Road
Initiative for 2018 to show the achievements and successful experience of the cooperation framework.
Zhao Lei, chief editor of the report and a professor with the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the initiative has become the international consensus and demonstrates China's global influence.
Li Xinyu, an official with the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, said the role of people-to-people diplomacy and telling China's stories should be given play to promote the initiative.
Jin Xin, an official with the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said the report raised suggestions for creating a risk prevention system and improving social integration, which will ensure the initiative's safe and orderly development.
The Belt and Road Initiative aims to build trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the ancient Silk Road
routes. It consists of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.