6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan's Hachijojima island

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck off the coast of Japan's Hachijojima island on Sunday, Japan Meteorological Agency said.



Hachijojima is a volcanic island some 280 km south of the special wards of Tokyo.



The temblor occurred at 11:37 p.m. local time, with the epicenter at a latitude of 32.7 degrees north and a longitude of 140.9 degrees east and at a depth of 40 km.



The quake logged 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.



So far no major damage or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

