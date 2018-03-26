First innovation center opens in Xiongan New Area

The center is designed to support projects related to new energy, information engineering, new materials, and environmental protection.



Eleven companies have signed up with the center, focusing on developing artificial intelligence, internet security, virtual reality, new retailing, and online education.



Xiongan New Area, established in April 2017, is a new economic zone about 100 kilometers southwest of Beijing. It is the third new area of national significance after the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and the Shanghai Pudong New Area.



China aims to build it as a low-carbon, intelligent, livable and globally influential city where people and nature exist in harmony.

