Egypt's police kill 6 terrorists on election eve

The Egyptian police killed six terrorists on Sunday during an anti-terror raid in Beheira province north of the capital Cairo, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a statement.



The anti-terror police raid came hours before Egypt's 2018 presidential election kicks off on Monday morning, in which incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi is expected to easily win a second four-year term.



The interior ministry said the terrorist cell in Beheira was involved in Saturday's car bomb in nearby coastal province of Alexandria that killed two policemen and wounded at least four others.

