Death toll surges to 37 in Russian shopping mall fire

Members of the emergency ministry fire service try to put out the fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in Kemerovo, Russia, on March 25, 2018. At least 37 people were killed in a fire in a shopping mall in south central Russia's Kemerovo city on Sunday, while many others are missing, TASS news agency reported, citing a source with firefighters. Photo:Xinhua

At least 37 people were killed in a fire in a shopping mall in south central Russia's Kemerovo city on Sunday, while many others are missing, TASS news agency reported, citing a source with firefighters.Earlier reports said 69 people, including 40 children, were missing.Firefighters are working at the scene to search for the missing.