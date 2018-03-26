Chinese air force conducts high-sea training

File photo shows the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force conducting a joint combat patrol mission in the South China Sea. Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA Air Force, said a formation, including H-6K bombers and Su-30 fighters, carried out a real combat training mission in the West Pacific via the Miyako Strait. The PLA Air Force has sent another team consisting of combat aircraft, including H-6K bombers and Su-35 fighter jets, for a joint combat patrol mission in the South China Sea area, according to Shen.Photo:Xinhua
