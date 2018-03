Chariot of Seto Machhendranath is stationed on the beginning of Seto Machhendranath Chariot festival at Ason in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 25, 2018.Photo:Xinhua

Hindu devotees offer prayers lighting butter lamps to mark the beginning of Seto Machhendranath Chariot festival at Ason in Kathmandu, Nepal, March 25, 2018. Photo:Xinhua