Palm Sunday marked in Vilnius, Lithuania

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/26 9:39:34

Palm products are seen on Palm Sunday in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 25, 2018. Palm Sunday is a Christian feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter and marks the beginning of the Holy Week.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
