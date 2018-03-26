Thailand opens direct flight from Bangkok to Mae Hong Son

The direct flight from Thailand's Bangkok to Mae Hong Son, the mountainous province on the northwestern border of the country, is now open, the Department of Airports under the Ministry of Transport
announced on Sunday.
The flight from Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport to Mae Hong Son airport and back to Don Mueang will be operated by Nok Air every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday by ATR72.
The carrier along with Thai government launched the first direct flight on Sunday.
The Department of Airports said the direct flights may help to add some 20,000 visitors to the northern province per year as the province welcomed some 800,000 visitors last year.
Mae Hong Son province, also named "the city of three mists," is surrounded by high mountains with cold temperature and covered with mist all three seasons.
The province is rich in its natural beauty - mountains, forests, flowers leading it to be one of the must-see places in Thailand.
Before the direct flight, Mae Hong Son had only air connections with Chiang Mai.