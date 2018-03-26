Farmers busy harvesting tea leaves ahead of Qingming Festival in NW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/26 11:32:36

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Gaofeng Village of Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2018. Farmers are busy in harvesting tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality.Photo:Xinhua


 

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Jinhua Village of Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2018. Farmers are busy in harvesting tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. Photo:Xinhua


 

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Gaofeng Village of Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2018. Farmers are busy in harvesting tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. Photo:Xinhua


 

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Gaofeng Village of Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2018. Farmers are busy in harvesting tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. Photo:Xinhua


 

Workers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Jinhua Village of Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2018. Farmers are busy in harvesting tea leaves ahead of the Qingming Festival to produce the Mingqian (literally "pre-Qingming") tea, which are made of the very first tea sprouts in spring and considered to be of high quality. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus