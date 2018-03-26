Desert greening work in progress in Bayannur, north China

Workers plant sacsaoul trees at Ulan Buh Desert in Dengkou County of Bayannur City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 25, 2018. Work is in progress to green the desert in Bayannur by planting trees such as sacsaouls and desert grapes. Photo:Xinhua

