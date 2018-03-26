Happy birthday:



A new romance may have you feeling weak in the knees. This is not the time to blindly rush into things, however. Love is not a race, so make sure you take the time to get a feel for this person before you jump into a commitment. Your lucky numbers: 3, 4, 7, 13, 18.







Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will be taking a big risk if you let your responsibilities fall to the wayside today. Things will be very sensitive this week. The slightest mistake will have grave consequences, so make sure you stay on your toes at the office. ✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Your sharp vision will be at its peak today. You are sure to be able to discover opportunities that others have overlooked if you look at things from a different perspective. Financial concerns should be made a priority. ✭✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You may have to fight fire with fire today. Sometimes you have to be a little heartless to push your plans forward, so this may mean you have to put your tendency to be nice aside for a bit. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



While it may feel like everyone is getting ahead but you, your turn will come soon enough. For the time being, just need to keep your nose to the grindstone and continue pushing forward. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



The alignment of the stars indicates good fortune for you and yours this week. This will be an excellent time to take some risks that you would normally avoid. Feel free to dream big! ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Tread carefully today. A single mistake could cause the house of cards you have worked so painstakingly to build to come tumbling down. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Nothing worth achieving ever comes easy. Hard work and dedication will be the keys to success today. Heading somewhere new with friends will lead to an interesting encounter. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Although your dreams may be a little bit fantastic, they can be valuable sources of inspiration for you creatively speaking. It might be a good idea to keep a journal of your nightly adventures so you don't forget them upon waking. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Although life may have you feeling like you're running in circles, you are making progress. Just stick to what you have been doing and things will eventually work out just fine. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



If you open yourself up to the universe, it will give you the answers you seek. Set aside time tonight for some mediation. A major job opportunity is coming over the horizon, so make sure you have a resume ready! ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Some recent events may have you feeling a bit homesick. You may not have the time or money to head back home, but there are other ways to fulfill your yearning. A trip to the kitchen to make an old family recipe will be just what you need. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Take some time out over the next few days to get in touch with nature. Go hiking, camping or just spend some time in the nearest park. ✭✭✭✭