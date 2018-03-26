Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/26 12:03:39

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Class of Hindu society

  6 Versed in

 10 The Emerald Isle

 14 "American Idol" singer Clay

 15 Verboten thing

 16 Lode store?

 17 Upright in the school office?

 19 Stare at lasciviously

 20 Asian sash

 21 Did a slow burn

 23 Getting in the way

 28 Trivial

 29 Bellowed loudly

 30 Naked philosophy?

 33 Troy's saga

 34 You can wreak it

35 Suffix with "consumer"

 38 Lacking in Paris

 39 Fly-catching bird

 40 Leg joint

 41 Many mins.

 42 Papal court

 43 Muslim magistrates (var.)

 44 Ancient German

 46 Nine-day devotion

 47 Weighing device

 49 Thrown weapons

 51 Japanese imperial titles

 54 Stumblebum

 55 Father of Balder

 56 Conscientious to a carpenter?

 62 Be disposed to

 63 Insane person

 64 Not verbose

65 Joule fractions

 66 Had debt

 67 Everglades bird

DOWN

  1 Lid or limit

  2 You take it in

  3 Type of jump or pole

  4 Sawbuck

  5 Needing to be deciphered

  6 Remove, as a brooch

  7 Sen. or Rep.

  8 Change for a 4-Down

  9 Botanical branch point

 10 Overacts loudly

 11 With moral views on one side of the skull?

 12 Fjord

 13 Emotionally demanding

 18 Bibliographical abbr.

 22 Grandiose

 23 Type of whiskey or coffee

 24 Grinding tooth

 25 Sorely taking care?

 26 Prohibition and Big Band

 27 Chewing away

 31 Eye part

 32 Stag's mate

 34 Achilles or Moses, e.g.

 36 Net for fish

 37 Plateaus

 39 Word with "well" or "shot"

 40 Polynesian brew

 42 Prompted offscreen

 43 Prove wrong

 45 Large African antelopes

 46 Tide type

 47 Clobbered with a staff

 48 Fruity autumn beverage

 50 Like a circle

 52 Olympics host after St. Moritz

 53 Flat-bottomed boat

 57 "Preacher" of baseball

58 One to stand on

 59 Bruins' Bobby

 60 Put to good ___

 61 It forms a collection

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus