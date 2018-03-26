Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Class of Hindu society
6 Versed in
10 The Emerald Isle
14 "American Idol" singer Clay
15 Verboten thing
16 Lode store?
17 Upright in the school office?
19 Stare at lasciviously
20 Asian sash
21 Did a slow burn
23 Getting in the way
28 Trivial
29 Bellowed loudly
30 Naked philosophy?
33 Troy's saga
34 You can wreak it
35 Suffix with "consumer"
38 Lacking in Paris
39 Fly-catching bird
40 Leg joint
41 Many mins.
42 Papal court
43 Muslim magistrates (var.)
44 Ancient German
46 Nine-day devotion
47 Weighing device
49 Thrown weapons
51 Japanese imperial titles
54 Stumblebum
55 Father of Balder
56 Conscientious to a carpenter?
62 Be disposed to
63 Insane person
64 Not verbose
65 Joule fractions
66 Had debt
67 Everglades bird
DOWN
1 Lid or limit
2 You take it in
3 Type of jump or pole
4 Sawbuck
5 Needing to be deciphered
6 Remove, as a brooch
7 Sen. or Rep.
8 Change for a 4-Down
9 Botanical branch point
10 Overacts loudly
11 With moral views on one side of the skull?
12 Fjord
13 Emotionally demanding
18 Bibliographical abbr.
22 Grandiose
23 Type of whiskey or coffee
24 Grinding tooth
25 Sorely taking care?
26 Prohibition and Big Band
27 Chewing away
31 Eye part
32 Stag's mate
34 Achilles or Moses, e.g.
36 Net for fish
37 Plateaus
39 Word with "well" or "shot"
40 Polynesian brew
42 Prompted offscreen
43 Prove wrong
45 Large African antelopes
46 Tide type
47 Clobbered with a staff
48 Fruity autumn beverage
50 Like a circle
52 Olympics host after St. Moritz
53 Flat-bottomed boat
57 "Preacher" of baseball
58 One to stand on
59 Bruins' Bobby
60 Put to good ___
61 It forms a collection
Solution