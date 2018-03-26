Puzzle

ACROSS1 Class of Hindu society6 Versed in10 The Emerald Isle14 "American Idol" singer Clay15 Verboten thing16 Lode store?17 Upright in the school office?19 Stare at lasciviously20 Asian sash21 Did a slow burn23 Getting in the way28 Trivial29 Bellowed loudly30 Naked philosophy?33 Troy's saga34 You can wreak it35 Suffix with "consumer"38 Lacking in Paris39 Fly-catching bird40 Leg joint41 Many mins.42 Papal court43 Muslim magistrates (var.)44 Ancient German46 Nine-day devotion47 Weighing device49 Thrown weapons51 Japanese imperial titles54 Stumblebum55 Father of Balder56 Conscientious to a carpenter?62 Be disposed to63 Insane person64 Not verbose65 Joule fractions66 Had debt67 Everglades birdDOWN1 Lid or limit2 You take it in3 Type of jump or pole4 Sawbuck5 Needing to be deciphered6 Remove, as a brooch7 Sen. or Rep.8 Change for a 4-Down9 Botanical branch point10 Overacts loudly11 With moral views on one side of the skull?12 Fjord13 Emotionally demanding18 Bibliographical abbr.22 Grandiose23 Type of whiskey or coffee24 Grinding tooth25 Sorely taking care?26 Prohibition and Big Band27 Chewing away31 Eye part32 Stag's mate34 Achilles or Moses, e.g.36 Net for fish37 Plateaus39 Word with "well" or "shot"40 Polynesian brew42 Prompted offscreen43 Prove wrong45 Large African antelopes46 Tide type47 Clobbered with a staff48 Fruity autumn beverage50 Like a circle52 Olympics host after St. Moritz53 Flat-bottomed boat57 "Preacher" of baseball58 One to stand on59 Bruins' Bobby60 Put to good ___61 It forms a collection

Solution