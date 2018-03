China's railway equipment manufacturing company gives priority to technological innovation

Workers build a bullet train at a factory of CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, March 23, 2018. CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. is a Chinese railway equipment manufacturing company. To enhance its core competitiveness, CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd. put technological innovation as its priority through years of development. Its newly-developed Fuxing (Rejuvenation) bullet train with 16 carriages is being tested in Beijing, capital of China. With a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the new train measures 415 meters and has 16 carriages, twice as many as current ones. Photo: Xinhua/Yang Shiyao

