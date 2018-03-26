Chinese company to construct hydropower in Nepal under EPCF modality for first time

Chongqing Water Turbine Works Co., Ltd (CWTW), a Chinese company, has agreed to build a hydropower project in Nepal promoted by the private sector under Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Financing (EPCF) modality.



It is for the first time that a project in Nepal is being developed under EPCF modality. Under this modality, the Chinese company will coordinate all design, procurement, construction work and finance.



The CWTW and Nepal's People's Energy Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop the 48.8 MW Khimti-2 Hydropower Project located at the border of Ramechhap and Dolakha district in province 3, 198 km away from capital Kathmandu, the Nepali company said in a press statement.



Based on the MoU signed earlier this month, the Chinese company will finance 88 million US dollars to develop the project whose construction is expected to start in April this year. The project is expected to generate electricity commercially from July 2021.

