Learning Chinese

workout fanatic



健身控



(jiàn shēn kònɡ)

A: Wow! I haven't seen you in only two months and you've already slimmed down this much. Your figure is perfect!



哇,才两个月不见,你瘦了这么多,身材很健美！



(wa, cái liǎnɡ ɡè yuè bù jiàn, nǐ shòu le zhème duō, shēncái hěn jiànměi!)

B: As the saying goes: "If you don't lose weight in March, you'll regret it come April." Isn't the season for pretty skirts almost here? I had to lose some weight before I could wear some pretty clothes!



话说"三月不减肥,四月徒伤悲"。这不是马上到了要穿漂亮裙子的季节了嘛,我得赶紧健身瘦下来,这样才能穿得美美的呀！



(huà shuō "sān yuè bù jiǎn féi, sì yuè tú shānɡ bēi". zhè bù shì mǎshànɡ dào le yào chuān piàoliànɡ qúnzǐ de jìjié le ma, wǒ děi ɡǎnjǐn jiànshēn shòu xià lái, zhèyànɡ cáinénɡ chuān de mě iměi de ya!)

A: Looking at your Moments page, you go to the gym every day. You're quickly becoming a workout fanatic. It looks like I have to get started too!



看到朋友圈里你每天打卡,都快变成健身控了。看来我也要开始行动啦！



(kàn dào pénɡyǒuquān lǐ nǐ měitiān dǎkǎ, dōu kuài biànchénɡ jiàn shēn kònɡ le. kàn lái wǒ yě yào kāishǐ xínɡdònɡ la!)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





