US adult film star describes alleged affair with Trump

Stormy Daniels, a US adult film star who allegedly had a sexual relationship with President Donald Trump, told her story in an interview with a local current affairs program on Sunday.



Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said that she had sex with Trump in July 2006, which was consensual, and they stayed in touch after that, but did not have sex again.



Trump married Melania Trump in 2005.



Daniels said that she felt threatened over the affair in 2011 after agreeing to speak to a US celebrity gossip magazine for 15,000 US dollars. Daniels said a man approached her in a parking lot in Las Vegas at that time.



"Leave Trump alone. Forget the story." She recalled that the man was looking at her daughter and said, "That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom."



Daniels received a 130,000-dollar payment weeks before the 2016 presidential election and signed a non-disclosure agreement, which was not signed by Trump himself but his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.



Cohen has said that Trump never had an affair with Daniels.



While Daniels is suing to void the agreement, Cohen and Trump's other lawyers are seeking 20 million dollars in damages from her.



Cohen said that he paid the hush money out of his own pocket for the actress' silence and he was not reimbursed.



The transaction with Cohen has drawn scrutiny from federal authorities that regulate campaign donations. If the payment was made to benefit Trump politically, it could be viewed as an illegal campaign contribution.



Neither Trump nor the White House has responded to the Daniels interview. Trump and Cohen reportedly had dinner together Saturday night.

