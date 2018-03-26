10 killed in road accident in southern India

At least 10 people were killed after an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling fell into a well in southern Indian state of Telangana, police said.



The accident occurred Sunday evening in Mendora in the state's Nizamabad area, some 170 km from capital Hyderabad.



"The auto-rickshaw carrying some 14 people fell into the well after its driver lost control of the vehicle as it was travelling at a high speed," a police official said Monday.



"Some 10 people, including four women and six children, died on the spot in the impact of the fall. The four injured have been admitted to a local hospital," he added.



Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.



"A probe has been ordered into the incident," the official added.



India has the highest number of road fatalities in the world. Road accidents occur mostly due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles.

