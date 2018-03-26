Xiaomi opens first store in Poland

Customers wait for the opening of Xiaomi's first authorized store in Krakow, Poland, March 24, 2018. China's innovative technology company Xiaomi opened its first authorized store in Krakow, southwestern Poland, attracting hundreds of fans and customers. Photo: Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu

A customer waits for the opening of Xiaomi's first authorized store in Krakow, Poland, March 24, 2018. China's innovative technology company Xiaomi opened its first authorized store in Krakow, southwestern Poland, attracting hundreds of fans and customers. Photo: Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu

Customers wait for the opening of Xiaomi's first authorized store in Krakow, Poland, March 24, 2018. China's innovative technology company Xiaomi opened its first authorized store in Krakow, southwestern Poland, attracting hundreds of fans and customers. Photo: Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu

Customers wait for the opening of Xiaomi's first authorized store in Krakow, Poland, March 24, 2018. China's innovative technology company Xiaomi opened its first authorized store in Krakow, southwestern Poland, attracting hundreds of fans and customers. Photo: Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu

Customers hold purchased products from Xiaomi's first authorized store in Krakow, Poland, March 24, 2018. China's innovative technology company Xiaomi opened its first authorized store in Krakow, southwestern Poland, attracting hundreds of fans and customers. Photo: Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu

China's innovative technology company Xiaomi opened its first authorized store in Krakow, southwestern Poland, attracting hundreds of fans and customers.



The store which was opened on Saturday, is located in a shopping mall. An hour before the official opening time -- 12 o'clock at noon, a long queue of people have already been waiting at the door.



According to a salesman, many customers had been waiting for a few hours in a hope of purchasing their favorite products.



Karol Duda, the first person in the queue, successfully purchased a Xiaomi MIX2 phone, a Redmi phone and a smart watch.



When asked about why he had chosen Xiaomi products, he told Xinhua many of his friends were using Xiaomi mobile phones and were very satisfied with it. They recommended him purchasing a Xiaomi phone because of the brand's excellent quality and service.



Apart from Xiaomi's phones being popular among customers that day, the brand's air purifiers, sport cameras, earphones and smart bracelets also enjoyed huge interest as many customers decided to purchase them.



Tomasz, another person who lined up in front of the store, said that he had already bought many Xiaomi smart products before, such as cameras and a sweeping robot.



Tomasz praised the brand, saying that for him, the most appealing aspect of Xiaomi products was their convenience and the fact that almost all products can be connected to smart phones and controlled with the use of mobile phone, giving him a sense of high-technology.