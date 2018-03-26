A Chinese-African couple gets their 15 minutes of fame by livestreaming their life in a small village in China

Zou Qianshun and his Cameroonian wife Sandra livestream during lunch. Photo: VCG

A Chinese-African couple has recently become online celebrities due to livestreaming their daily life in a village in Northeast China.Zou Qianshun, 43, and his 27-year-old Cameroonian wife Sandra, now live in Dandong, Liaoning Province. The first day the couple showed up in the village, their cross-cultural marriage spiked strong curiosity among the villagers.A month ago, the couple started to stream videos from their house. During the live broadcasts, they answer all kinds of questions from internet users, such as how they handle their 16-year age gap, cultural differences and whether they are truly in love.After only one month of live broadcasting, the couple has gained more than 20,000 followers on a livestreaming platform.Zou said the internet users had many questions and were even curious about their "private matters," which he thought is crossing the line a little.However, he said they were happy to answer questions about cooking, work or what they do for entertainment.

Zou and Sandra answer questions from their online audience. Photo: VCG

At the lunch time one day, viewers asked Sandra to livestream how she cooked, and she showed them how she stewed Dongbei's (Northeast China) big cabbage.Although she has only lived in the village for one year, she has mastered how to fuel the stove using corn stalks, which is a very traditional way of cooking in rural China.

Sandra livestreams how she uses corn stalks to fire the stove in the kitchen, a typical way in rural China. Photo: VCG

When the dish was served, Sandra got nervous about the taste and asked for her relatives' opinion."How is the cabbage I cooked?" she asked."Not bad. Just Dongbei cabbage with the flavor from Cameroon," said a family member who tried the dish.

Sandra cooks Dongbei cabbage in the kitchen. Photo: VCG

When the couple livestreams, Zou is Sandra's interpreter. Having worked overseas for almost 13 years, he speaks French fluently."If I could not speak French, I would not have this cross-cultural marriage," said Zou.Zou started to work as a boatman on overseas fishing boats in 2006.In 2015, the boat he was on went to Douala, a harbor city in the coastal African nation of Cameroon, Sandra's hometown. During his stay in Douala, Zou and his coworkers went ashore every eight days.Before the Spring Festival holidays in 2017, they had seven days off from work. Based on the tradition in Zou's hometown, he should get a haircut before Chinese New Year. This tradition is what brought Zou and Sandra together. Zou had his haircut in the hair salon where Sandra worked. At that time, Zou had been divorced for nine years.Zou and Sandra fell in love with each other, and on March 18, 2017, they registered to be married in Douala after getting approval from the Chinese embassy in Cameroon. They held a local wedding ceremony according to Cameroonian tradition and accepted blessings from Sandra's parents and friends.The couple moved to Dandong from Cameroon in March.Many of their friends were worried about Sandra's living so far from her home country, if Zou's family would treat her well and whether she would acclimate to her new environment, especially the extreme cold weather in Northeast China in winter.However, their worries were not necessary. Zou's mother complimented her daughter-in-law, saying that she is "smart, pretty, filial and capable.""More importantly, I have a beautiful grandson named Daniel now, who could learn to box when he grows up," she said.

Sandra and Zou's son Daniel Photo: VCG

Sandra and her mother-in-law prepare food for lunch. Photo: VCG

Since there are two well-known footballers Samuel Eto'o Fils and Patrick Mboma from Cameroon, Zou interrupted his mother saying that he hopes his son will be an excellent footballer who can be famous in Asia and throughout the world.Zou said that he will only livestream for a short while because the online audience will lose interest once their curiosity is satisfied."After all, I have so many years of experience in ocean fishing overseas. In the long run, I will continue in my own profession."