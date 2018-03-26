China launches anti-dumping probe into phenol imports

The Ministry of Commerce
(MOC) announced Monday that it has started an anti-dumping investigation into imported phenol from the United States, European Union, Republic of Korea, Japan and Thailand.
The ministry received an application for an inquiry from domestic producers, who accuse foreign manufacturers of dumping phenol on the Chinese market at prices below their fair value, according to an official statement.
The investigation should be concluded by March 26 next year, but, in special circumstances, may be extended to September 26, 2019, according to the statement.