Year of 2018: 40th anniv. of 1st arrival of Chinese giant pandas to Spain

Giant panda Bing Xing enjoys his meal at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2018. The year of 2018 is the 40th anniversary of the first arrival of Chinese giant pandas to Spain. Photo: Xinhua/Guo Qiuda

Rebeca (R) and Estefania, two caretakers of pandas, carry and wash fresh bamboo for pandas at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2018. The year of 2018 is the 40th anniversary of the first arrival of Chinese giant pandas to Spain. Photo: Xinhua/Guo Qiuda

Photo taken on March 22, 2018 shows the bronze statue of giant panda Chulin at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain. The year of 2018 is the 40th anniversary of the first arrival of Chinese giant pandas to Spain.Photo: Xinhua/Guo Qiuda

The baby panda Chulina eats bamboo at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2018. The year of 2018 is the 40th anniversary of the first arrival of Chinese giant pandas to Spain. Photo: Xinhua/Guo Qiuda